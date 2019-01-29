Quantcast

Md. legislators bring back medically assisted suicide bill

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer January 29, 2019

Maryland legislators will try once again to pass a bill allowing terminally ill patients to end their own lives, legislation that has previously failed to advance within the General Assembly. The End of Life Option Act would provide adults with less than six months to live the ability to get a prescription for medication that lets ...

