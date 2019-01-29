Quantcast

Mosby announces end of prosecutions for marijuana possession

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 29, 2019

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby announced Tuesday that her office will stop prosecuting marijuana possession cases, citing a "lack of a demonstrable public safety benefit." “We need to get serious about prioritizing what actually makes us safe and no one who is serious about public safety can honestly say that spending resources to jail ...

