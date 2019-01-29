Quantcast

Under Armour to release 4Q, 2018 earnings Feb. 12

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2019

Baltimore-based athletic apparel maker Under Armour Inc. plans to release the results of its fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2018 on Feb.12 at 6:55 a.m. ET. Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results. This call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be archived and available ...

