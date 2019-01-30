Quantcast

4th Circuit upholds dismissal of lawsuit claiming MDOT leaders retaliated against union

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 30, 2019

A federal appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of a First Amendment retaliation case filed by the head of a local transit union against Maryland Department of Transportation leaders. David McClure, head of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1300 representing bus drivers and operations workers, alleged officials unconstitutionally limited his privileges in retaliation for his vocal criticism of the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo