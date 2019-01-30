Quantcast

Capital Funding closes $12.3M refinancing for skilled nursing facility

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2019

Capital Funding LLC closed a HUD mortgage of $12.3 million  Jan. 14 for Autumn Lake Healthcare at Alice Manor, a 105-bed skilled nursing community in Baltimore, officials said Wednesday. The nursing home was part of a three-facility portfolio and the use of proceeds included the repayment of “non-project” debt under HUD’s new debt seasoning guidelines. This ...

