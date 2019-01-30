Emmy Stuart and Matt Mazer | Crosby Marketing Communications.

Emmy Stuart was promoted to associate strategist and Matt Mazer to digital program manager and with Crosby Marketing Communications.

As an Associate Strategist, Stuart will help guide a wide variety of communications programs for the Military OneSource program, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform that supports service members and their families across the globe. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the College of Charleston and was a member of its All-American sailing crew. In 2018, Stuart’s Annapolis-based sailing team brought home the gold medal in the J22 World Championship.

As a digital program manager, Mazer manages client web platforms and digital marketing outreach efforts. Prior to joining Crosby, he worked at Omnitracs and Telemundo Media, the Hispanic-focused division of NBCUniversal. Mazer graduated from Penn State with a Bachelor of Arts in telecommunications and a minor in psychology.