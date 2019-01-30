Quantcast

Ex-police officer pleads guilty to child sex trafficking

By: Associated Press January 30, 2019

BALTIMORE — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he paid two teenage girls for sex while he was employed as a police officer in Washington, D.C. Court records show 29-year-old Chukwuemeka Ekwonna, of Glenn Dale, pleaded guilty in Baltimore on Tuesday to two counts of sex trafficking of a minor. The former ...

