Quantcast

Senate bill would enable child support in sexual-assault cases

Termination of parental rights would not be a bar

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 30, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – Mothers or fathers whose parental rights were terminated for having conceived the child through nonconsensual intercourse could still be ordered to pay child support under legislation being considered by the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. Senate Bill 98 would carve out an exception to longstanding Maryland law that holds a termination of parental rights also ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo