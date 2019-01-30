Quantcast

SHONTELLE GOLDSBOROUGH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Theft and conspiracy A Talbot County jury convicted appellant Shontelle Goldsborough (“Goldsborough”) of theft and conspiracy after $2,790 in checks were written from her closed bank account. Read the opinion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo