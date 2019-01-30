Springwell Senior Living opens The Homestead

Heang Tan, left, the deputy commissioner for the Division of Aging and CARE Services with the Baltimore City Health Department, snaps a photo with Baltimore’s District 5 City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young and former Baltimore City Council Member Vera Hall attended the grand opening of The Homestead, a new independent living community in Baltimore. Young is a resident of the community. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Springwell Senior Living’s Board of Directors — James Roberge, John Chay, Jonathan Binder, Dave Krajewski and Phil Golden – were on hand for the grand opening of The Homestead, a new independent living community in Baltimore. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Heang Tan, left, the deputy commissioner for the Division of Aging and CARE Services, chats with Phil Golden, a principal with Springwell Senior Living and its executive director. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Neil Meltzer, left, president and CEO of LifeBridge Health, and Springwell board member Dave Krajewski enjoy their time at for the grand opening of The Homestead, a new independent living community in Baltimore. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Baltimore’s District 5 City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer addresses the crowd of about 75 guests at for the grand opening of The Homestead, a new independent living community in Baltimore. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
LifeBridge Health President and CEO Neil Meltzer gives remarks to a gathering of guests who attended the grand opening of The Homestead, a new independent living community in Baltimore. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Neil Meltzer, center, the president and CEO of LifeBridge Health, holds a pair of scissors during a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to officially open The Homestead, a new independent living community in Baltimore. Joining Meltzer in the event are, from left, Neil O’Farrell, pastor at St. John’s Episcopal Church; Dave Krajewski, a member of Springwell Senior Living’s board of directors; Bernard C. “Jack” Young, president of the Baltimore City Council; James Roberge, a member of Springwell Senior Living’s board of directors; Phil Golden, a principal with Springwell Senior Living and its executive director; Jonathan Binder, a member of Springwell Senior Living’s board of directors; John Chay, a principal with Springwell Senior Living; Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, Baltimore City Councilman representing District 5; and Heang Tan, the deputy commissioner for the Division of Aging and CARE Services with the Baltimore City Health Department. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Springwell Senior Living in historic Mount Washington hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Jan. 23 for The Homestead, a new independent living community in Baltimore.
More than 75 guests, including partners, dignitaries and residents, attended the event, which included a welcome from LifeBridge Health President and CEO Neil Meltzer and a blessing of the building from the Rev. Neil O’Farrell, pastor at St. John’s Episcopal Church, in Mount Washington.
Heang Tan, the Deputy Commissioner for the Division of Aging and CARE Services with the Baltimore City Health Department, presented a citation from Mayor Catherine Pugh’s office to Springwell principals John Chay and Phil Golden, who is also the organization’s executive director. Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Fifth District City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer also addressed the guests.
The Homestead features 99 new residences ranging in size from a one-bedroom, one-bath to a two-bedroom, two-bath corner unit, and many have balconies or patios. It also has many common areas including the library, courtyard, pub, living room, dining room and education center.
