Springwell Senior Living opens The Homestead

Springwell Senior Living in historic Mount Washington hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Jan. 23 for The Homestead, a new independent living community in Baltimore.

More than 75 guests, including partners, dignitaries and residents, attended the event, which included a welcome from LifeBridge Health President and CEO Neil Meltzer and a blessing of the building from the Rev. Neil O’Farrell, pastor at St. John’s Episcopal Church, in Mount Washington.

Heang Tan, the Deputy Commissioner for the Division of Aging and CARE Services with the Baltimore City Health Department, presented a citation from Mayor Catherine Pugh’s office to Springwell principals John Chay and Phil Golden, who is also the organization’s executive director. Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Fifth District City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer also addressed the guests.

The Homestead features 99 new residences ranging in size from a one-bedroom, one-bath to a two-bedroom, two-bath corner unit, and many have balconies or patios. It also has many common areas including the library, courtyard, pub, living room, dining room and education center.

