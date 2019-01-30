Quantcast

UM Nursing enters dual-admission agreement with Wor-Wic CC

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2019

The University of Maryland School of Nursing and Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury have launched an agreement of dual admission that will enable seamless academic progression from Wor-Wic’s Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program to UMSON’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. Wor-Wic becomes the 12th community college in the state where students can apply to, be admitted to, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo