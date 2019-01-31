Quantcast

Bill would mandate school time for student physical activity

By: Capital News Service By David Jahng January 31, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Legislation that would require 150 minutes of physical activity, including 90 minutes of physical education, a week for elementary school students in Maryland was heard by the House Ways and Means committee on Thursday. The Student Health and Fitness Act would require schools to create a physical leadership activity team to fill the remaining ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo