Cannabics Pharmaceuticals files 4 provisional patent applications

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2019

Bethesda-based Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced Thursday it has filed an additional four provisional patent applications with the Israel Patent Office, for cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments, designed for conditions associated with non-epileptic seizures and tremors. Dr. Eyal Ballan and Eyal Barad, co-founders of Cannabics, believe that the company's clinical experience and personalization platform may allow for personalized cannabinoid solutions for ...

