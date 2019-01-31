The unknown

Do you know what I think we, as people, are most afraid of? Not knowing. Not knowing whether what you are working for or trying to accomplish, both in your professional setting or personal life, is really worth the effort. Not knowing if you should give up or keep fighting. Not knowing why you do the things you do. Not knowing the purpose.

It is like when you are little and you touch the stove and get burned because you did not know it was hot. Not knowing has always hurt us, from the very beginning.

This is why it is difficult for some to settle outside of court and why it is difficult for others not to settle. If you settle, you have the uncertainty of not knowing whether you could have done better in court. If you don’t settle, you have the uncertainty of what the court will do, plus it prolongs a resolution one way or another.

It is how one deals with how to handle the uncertain that determines a particular outcome. How each person deals with how to make decisions is based on prior decisions he or she made that makes them who they are today. That is why I try to remember that everyone has untold stories of pain and sadness that make them love and live a little differently than I do. And, in turn, to try and stop judging, but instead try to understand.

What do you do to try and be a little more mindful of others and little less judgmental?