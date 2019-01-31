Quantcast

Hunt Real Estate Capital acquires Baltimore apartment complex for $8.48M

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2019

Hunt Real Estate Capital used a $8.48 million Fannie Mae conventional loan to acquire Fox Crossing Apartments, a 117-unit, garden-style apartment complex in Baltimore, officials said Thursday. Located at 6410 Walther Ave., Fox Crossing Apartments is situated on a 7.13-acre parcel and consists of six, three-story buildings and offers residents 146 surface parking spaces. The loan term ...

