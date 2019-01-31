Quantcast

Maryland man gets 420 years for ‘horrific’ child abuse

By: Associated Press January 31, 2019

A Maryland man was sentenced Wednesday to 420 years in federal prison for a series of sexual assaults on three girls who were between 2 and 4 years old when they were targeted for abuse.

