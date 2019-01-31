Quantcast

Maryland Senate president gives update on cancer treatment

By: Associated Press January 31, 2019

Maryland's Senate president says he's having good days and bad days as he undergoes chemotherapy for Stage 4 prostate cancer, but he believes he's getting "the best treatment of any place in the world" at Johns Hopkins.

