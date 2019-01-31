Quantcast

Md. AG reaches settlement with LPL Financial

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 31, 2019

The Maryland Attorney General's office has reached a settlement with LPL Financial LLC, requiring the firm to repurchase certain securities and pay civil penalties, the office announced Thursday. The settlement stems from a multistate investigation into LPL’s failure to establish and maintain reasonable policies and procedures to prevent the sale of unregistered, non-exempt securities by LPL. As ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo