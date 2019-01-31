Quantcast

MECU commits $200K for Baltimore school arts initiatives

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2019

Municipal Employees Credit Union of Baltimore Inc. (MECU) pledged $50,000 in annual funding for the next four years to support the launch of two new Arts Every Day initiatives, company officials said Thursday. The Arts Challenge Fund and the MECU Music Ed/Remix are expected to enhance arts education for students in Baltimore City Public Schools. Arts Every ...

