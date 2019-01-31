Quantcast

Montgomery White Oak Apartments fetch $86.75M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 31, 2019

The 592-unit garden style Montgomery White Oak Apartments in Silver Spring sold for $86.75 million to a partnership that includes a local firm. An ownership group consisting of Rockville-based The Donaldson Group, Declaration Capital and DRA Advisors, both based in New York, purchased the property. The partners intend to renovate the property, located on 28 acres ...

