Judge refuses to throw out NAACP’s lawsuit over 2020 Census

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman January 31, 2019

SILVER SPRING — The NAACP can pursue its legal claim that the U.S. Census Bureau has insufficient funds to properly conduct the 2020 Census, risking a massive undercount of blacks and other racial and ethnic minorities, a federal judge has ruled. Government attorneys urged U.S. District Court Judge Paul Grimm in Maryland to throw out the ...

