House OKs 2.6 percent pay raise for civilian federal workers

By: Associated Press Matthew Daly January 31, 2019

The Democratic-controlled House on Wednesday approved a pay raise for civilian federal employees, a step that lawmakers said shows respect for a workforce that just endured a 35-day partial government shutdown.

