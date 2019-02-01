ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE

Pessin Katz Law, P. A.(PK Law) is seeking an Associate to handle real estate litigation matters for Corporate and Real Estate Department. Candidates should have excellent writing, research, and analytical skills. Minimum of one year of litigation experience and admission to Maryland Bar required. Previous real estate experience preferred, but not required.

PK Law is based in Towson and is one of the largest law firms in the Baltimore area. The firm is diverse and progressive, offers an excellent benefits package, a competitive compensation program, and provides encouragement and support for associates to grow professionally.