Baltimore County Restaurant Week extended

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2019

More than half of the 64 restaurants participating in Baltimore County Restaurant Week decided to extend their discounted, fixed price menu specials through Feb. 9. Restaurant Week offers one to three course brunch, lunch, and dinner specials ranging from $15 to $35. Brian Boston, chef and CEO of The Milton Inn in Sparks, said frigid temperatures and ...

