Kaitlyn Kivi | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation , a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company, has promoted Kaitlyn Kivi to Human Resources Manager. Kivi, who has worked with the company since 2014, was formerly senior human resources generalist.

In her new position, Kivi will continue to expand her role handling employee relations and coaching assignments for the company’s multifamily division, while also acting as a resource for CRC’s multifamily Regional Management team.

Her responsibilities will also entail assisting with the design and required reporting of employee benefits plans, and interacting with the internal payroll team to ensure the accuracy of personnel actions for CRC team members. Kivi serves as a member of the Continental Realty University faculty, the organization’s in-house education division and teaches the PI Workshop and Business Writing.