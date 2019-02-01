The Daily Record launches Women Who Lead

The Daily Record is proud of our 24-year history of honoring women leaders. When we launched Top 100 Women in 1996, the number of women in leadership roles was far less than today; even more than two decades later, men and women are not always treated equally in the workplace or society. Part of The Daily Record’s role as Maryland’s business new source is to recognize and educate, which is why we continue to expand our brand of women’s events and to showcase opportunities to bring women together to create change.

Today we launch the next step in our women’s leadership brand — Women Who Lead. What ties together the more than 2,500 outstanding women we have honored? They are leaders. Leaders in their organization, community and society. The Daily Record’s Women Who Lead series includes Top 100 Women, Leading Women, Path to Excellence and the Women’s Leadership Summit. Each of these events offers an opportunity to network, learn, share and recognize excellence. Today we add another piece to this family of established brands – The Women Who Lead email newsletter. Two times a month you will hear from us with content that applies to women business professionals. The content will also include articles from our Path to Excellence: Women in Business bi-monthly magazine and from women leaders across Maryland and beyond.

Today’s email explores women in leadership and business.

The 2018 midterm elections saw a wave of women rise to elected positions. Not only does the new Congress have its largest class of female members with 120, but at the state level women saw gains as well. The 2019 General Assembly has its largest class of women in history. There are now 72 female legislators making up 38 percent of the assembly. That tops the previous record of 67 set in 2005.

At the local level, Angela Alsobrooks became the first woman elected as the Prince George’s County Executive. “When women vote, things happen,” she said. “… When they get involved and support other women, we see that we can be successful.”

In Carroll County, Maria Oesterreicher became the first woman to be appointed or elected as a circuit court judge when she defeated a sitting judge. Howard County saw an increase in women elected to the county council. In Anne Arundel County, the county council went from an all-male membership to five women and two men.

Many of these women credit programs like Emerge Maryland, a nonprofit designed to recruit and train Democratic women from diverse backgrounds to run for political office. The program recently selected its seventh class of women. Seventeen graduates of the program now hold public office.

We also feature Caroline Kauffman-Kirschnick, who rose through the ranks to become president of The Electric Motor Repair Company. She took different roles at her family-run business as she learned the various sides of the company. In 2018, she succeeded her father as president, and she has plans to double the size and revenue of the company.

I am committed to expanding our programs to recognize women and bring women together to create change and make a difference. I want to hear your ideas and your reaction to the content you find in this newsletter and your ideas for future content. Please contact me at shuettner@bridgetowermedia.com.