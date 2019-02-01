Quantcast

Tips on selecting a jury for harassment cases in the #MeToo era

By: Commentary: Lynn A. Kappelman and Dawn R. Solowey February 1, 2019

With the #MeToo movement continuing to dominate headlines, everyone is talking about sexual harassment — around the water cooler, around the family table and online. Media coverage of harassment is ubiquitous and #MeToo posts regularly go viral on social media. Often the issue is intertwined with partisan and divisive political views. In this environment, a central task ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo