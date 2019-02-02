Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Baltimore startup expands again; ACLU calls ‘Peace Cross’ unconstitutional

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2019

A Baltimore data science startup increased its national footprint this week with the acquisition of a Denver firm’s digital transformation practice, while supporters of the Bladensburg Cross were dealt a blow as the American Civil Liberties Union called the “Peace Cross” unconstitutional. Business and technology writer Tim Curtis reported Baltimore-based Catalyte acquired Statêra Digital, a practice ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo