Harvard Law group urges law students to ‘dump’ Venable

A student organization at Harvard Law School is asking law students across the country to boycott Venable LLP over the firm’s use of mandatory arbitration clauses in employment agreements that prohibit employees from suing over harassment and discrimination.

On Monday, the Pipeline Parity Project, which studies discrimination and harassment in the legal community, started a Twitter campaign called #DumpVenable to encourage students to boycott the firm by not interviewing for summer associate positions.

Venable, with nearly 200 lawyers in Maryland, is the second-largest law firm in the state, according to data the firm provided for the The Daily Record’s survey of Maryland’s Largest Law Firms.

The Pipeline Parity Project alleges that Venable last summer said it does not require summer associates to agree to arbitration — but that the firm then distributed a memo saying all employees are subject to mandatory arbitration. The student organization posted a copy of that memo on Twitter Monday.

“Over the last year, firms around the country have recognized the damage done by policies that require employees to forfeit their civil rights as a condition of employment, and have made the decision to no longer force employees into arbitration,” the Pipeline Parity Project said on its website. “By making the decision to expand the use of forced arbitration at a time when the harm of these policies is clearer than ever before, Venable stands in stark contrast to the growing consensus within the profession.”

A spokeswoman for Venable did not immediately return The Daily Record’s request for comment on Monday.

The legal market is revisiting the use of mandatory arbitration clauses, particularly in light of the #MeToo movement. Last week, the American Bar Association House of Delegates passed a resolution urging legal employers not to require mandatory arbitration to address claims of unlawful discrimination, harassment or retaliation “based upon race, sex, religion, national origin, ethnicity, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information or status as a victim of domestic or sexual violence.”

The Pipeline Parity Project has used similar social media campaigns against other top law firms over the use of mandatory arbitration clauses. In November, the group used its #DumpKirkland campaign, which prompted Kirkland & Ellis to drop the practice for its summer associates and associates. Sidley Austin ended the practice without being targeted by the the Harvard Law group, according to the Pipeline Parity Project Twitter account.

Closer to home, a campaign against DLA Piper (#DumpDLA) over mandatory arbitration has been unsuccessful, though the Harvard group says it will resume its efforts against the firm — which has about 90 lawyers in Maryland — before summer associate recruitment season, the student group told The National Law Journal.