Legg Mason reports $217M loss in Q3

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2019

Baltimore-based Legg Mason reported Monday it had lost $217 million in its fiscal third quarter and seen a drop in assets under management. The company said it was launching a cost-cutting and restructuring program that would include centralizing some services among its nine affiliates. Legg Mason's fiscal third-quarter results were driven largely by the same forces that ...

