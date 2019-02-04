Quantcast

Md. lawmakers, not voters, should decide on marijuana, key legislators say

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 4, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — The leaders of a legislative panel that could determine the future of legalized recreational marijuana in Maryland say they are leaning against putting the issue before voters. Del. Kathleen Dumais, D-Montgomery, and Sen. Robert "Bobby" Zirkin, D-Baltimore County and chairman of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, said the as-yet-to-be-named panel will have a number ...

