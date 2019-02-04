Quantcast

Small Baltimore retailers stay open despite hurdles

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 4, 2019

As Ian and Brian Goldstein started considering opening Brothers Music in the Charles North neighborhood roughly four years ago, the plan seemed risky to some people. The idea for their business formed not long before Baltimore erupted into riots in the spring of 2015. When Ian Goldstein told his friend Jimmy MacMillan, co-founder of music label ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo