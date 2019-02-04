Quantcast

Senate committee delays vote on Md. handgun board members

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 4, 2019

A Senate committee has delayed a vote on three of Gov. Larry Hogan's appointments to a panel that reviews appeals of denied handgun permit applications. The one-week delay by the Senate Executive Nominations Committee was approved after questions arose about number of times the panel reverses rejections of applications made by the Maryland State Police and the standard ...

