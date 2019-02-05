Quantcast

Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation announces 2019 Aspire Gala honorees

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2019

Former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Colin L. Powell, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Curtis Martin and former Major League Baseball manager Jim Leyland will be honored by the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation at its 15th annual Aspire Gala Feb. 22 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront. Each honoree is being ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo