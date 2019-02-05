Quantcast

DARRYL ZACHARY THAMES, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Vehicle search Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Darryl Zachary Thames, Jr., appellant, was convicted of possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition. Mr. Thames’s sole contention on appeal is ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo