FEATURED MOVER | Shannon Wollman, Gilchrist

Shannon Wollman joined Gilchrist as its senior director of development, leading the fundraising efforts for the programmatic and capital needs for the entire company.

Wollman brings more than 19 years of development experience for community hospitals and academic medical centers within the greater Baltimore area. Her extensive background includes major gifts, annual and planned giving programs, special events, donor concierge services, staff development and management.

Wollman began her career as a major gifts officer at Sinai Hospital and Levindale Hebrew and Geriatric Hospital, overseeing a $20 million capital campaign for the Herman & Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital.

In 2011, Wollman joined Johns Hopkins and in 2013 became director of development for the Heart and Vascular Institute, raising more than $40 million over her six-year tenure. Before joining Gilchrist, Wollman held the position of Vice President of Development at Howard County General Hospital.

ABOUT SHANNON WOLLMAN

Resides in:

Ellicott City

Education:

I was a theater major at Towson University and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Fine Arts and Communication.

What is first on your to-do list as you take control of fundraising efforts with Gilchrist?

In the first few months, it will be all about building relationships with both internal and external stakeholders as well as gaining a deep understanding of the programs, services and philanthropic priorities within the organization.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

After college, I moved to New York City to pursue a career in musical theater with hopes of being on the “great white way.” I spent almost 10 years singing and dancing in the city, across the country and around the world on a cruise ship – but after a while the struggle outweighed the successes. Though performing on stage has now become a hobby, it will always be my dream job.

Favorite vacation:

In September, we took a fabulous Mediterranean Cruise through Italy, Malta and Greece to celebrate my special birthday.

When I want to relax, I…:

My perfect moment of relaxation is sitting on the couch with a good show on the TV and an even better glass of wine.

Favorite “book”:

Does People Magazine count? It is my weekly connection to pop culture and keeping my finger on the pulse of all things New York and Hollywood.

Favorite quotation:

“Let us be grateful to people who make us happy. They are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” — Marcel Proust