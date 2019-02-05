Quantcast

GLENN ALLEN CARMEAN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- First-degree assault On January 1, 2017, Deputy Kyle Hayes witnessed Glenn Allen Carmean (“Appellant”) driving erratically and at an extremely high rate of speed on Route 50 in Berlin, Maryland. When Deputy Hayes tried to pull him over, Appellant accelerated his vehicle and initiated a high-speed police chase. ...

