Holly Anderson and Naishia Holdbrook-Smith | Long & Foster

Holly Anderson and Naishia Holdbrook-Smith have joined Long & Foster Real Estate in its Easton office.

Both Anderson and Holdbrook-Smith are participating in Long & Foster’s Success Path program, which offers extensive training and resources for agents at any stage of their career. The program’s curriculum includes tools for agents to build their business, mentor-style programs, techniques for prospecting and working with buyers and sellers, skills for negotiating and more.

Anderson holds membership in the Maryland Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Mid Shore Board of Realtors. She is a lifelong resident of the Eastern Shore and currently resides in Trappe with her daughter, Chloe. A life member of the Trappe Volunteer Fire Company, past president of White Marsh Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization and past president of Trappe Little League, Anderson is very familiar with and cares about the community.

Holdbrook-Smith was born and raised in Easton, making her extremely knowledgeable of Talbot County as well as the surrounding counties. In high school, she majored in drafting and design which gives her an excellent eye for detail. Holdbrook-Smith looks forward to negotiating her first real estate transaction.