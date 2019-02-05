Quantcast

Howard County to update public on courthouse construction

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 5, 2019

A public meeting to provide an update on the construction of a new Howard County Circuit Courthouse is slated for later this month. The Howard County Department of Public Works will share plans for the courthouse building during the meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Howard High School, 8700 Old Annapolis Road. ...

