Lisa Betz and Rachel Leitzinger | Dewberry

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2019

Lisa Betz, PE, LEED AP BD+C and Rachel Leitzinger, PE were promoted to senior associate with Dewberry.

Betz is a senior project manager with the site/civil group in the Baltimore office and earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Duke University in 2002. She is a professional engineer in Maryland, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Leitzinger, a senior project manager with the site/civil group in the Lanham office, earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Penn State University in 2005. She is a professional engineer in Maryland and the District of Columbia and a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, International Council of Shopping Centers and Maryland Society of Professional Engineers.

 

