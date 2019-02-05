Quantcast

Maryland man pleads to stealing from dead delegate’s funds

By: Associated Press February 5, 2019

GLEN BURNIE — A former school principal has been sentenced to probation for stealing around $13,000 from a now-dead Maryland delegate's campaign fund. News outlets report Ronald Chesek pleaded guilty on Friday to writing and cashing unauthorized checks from Joseph J. "Sonny" Minnick's campaign bank account to cover personal expenses. Chesek was the treasurer of the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo