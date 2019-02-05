Quantcast

Maryland lawmakers form panel to weigh treasurer candidates

By: Associated Press February 5, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland lawmakers have formed a committee to consider candidates for the office of treasurer. House Speaker Michael Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller announced the 10-member committee of state legislators Monday. The treasurer is elected every four years by the General Assembly. The treasurer serves as one of three members of the Board of ...

