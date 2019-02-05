Michael DeHaven and Mariela D’Alessio | Smith Gildea

Michael DeHaven, a partner with regional law firm Smith, Gildea & Schmidt LLC, was selected for inclusion in the 2019 ediiton of Super Lawyers magazine in the field of law and Mariela D’Alessio, a partner and chair of the firm’s estates and trust department, was selected as a Rising Star.

DeHaven had previously been named to the Super Lawyers list from 2015 through 2018. With more than 28 years of experience practicing law, DeHaven began his legal career in 1990 as an Assistant State’s Attorney for Baltimore County. DeHaven has received numerous awards and recognition over the years, including finalist for the Best Family Law Practice in Baltimore in The Daily Record’s 2018 Reader Rankings Awards. He maintains an AV Rating with Martindale-Hubbell and has received a perfect (10/10) rating from AVVO.

D’Alessio had previously been named a Rising Star from 2014 to 2018. D’Alessio joined Smith Gildea as an associate attorney in 2014 and was named partner in January. As chair of the estates and trust department, she focuses her practice on estate planning and estate and trust administration. She regularly meets with clients to implement an individualized and complete estate plan, which often includes a last will and testament, living will, medical and financial powers of attorney and trusts.