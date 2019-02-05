Quantcast

MOHAMMED I. KHAN v. CARRIE M. WARD, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2019

Real property -- Foreclosure -- Post-file mediation In 2015, appellees, acting as substitute trustees,1 filed an Order to Docket in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, seeking to foreclose on real property owned by Mohammed Khan, appellant. Appellees filed the final loss mitigation affidavit on February 22, 2016. The case was stayed after Mr. Khan ...

