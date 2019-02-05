Rebecca Ramsey and Trish McClean | Visit Baltimore

Rebecca Ramsey was named Midwest region director of sales and Trish McClean director of brand marketing with Visit Baltimore.

As regional director of sales for the Midwest, Ramsey will assist in the booking of convention sales business for the city of Baltimore. Ramsey will focus on generating new citywide business opportunities and optimizing existing business for Baltimore. She will manage all aspects of the sales process and assist Visit Baltimore’s Midwest regional sales manager in the same core areas of responsibility.

Ramsey is a seasoned tourism and hospitality industry professional, previously working with both Visit Charlotte and the Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau in assistant and director of sales roles. Ramsey has also worked with Hilton Hotels Corporation in Charlotte and Crystal City supporting various markets.

McClean will be responsible for the development, implementation and execution of consumer-facing campaigns to position Baltimore as a world-class meetings and leisure destination.

McClean, a seasoned marketing professional with a well-rounded background and extensive local agency experience, will lead the creation and placement of advertising and the development of content in support of Visit Baltimore’s mission, vision and current strategic priorities. She will also direct social media initiatives and will contribute to the development of publications including the Meeting Planner Guide and semi-annual Visitor Guide.

She most recently served as group strategy director at Baltimore-based creative agency Planit, where she was responsible for setting strategic foundations for clients’ campaigns, crafting marketing plans and conducting research for a variety of consumer and B2B brands.