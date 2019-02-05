Rota Knott | Community Foundation of Harford County

The Community Foundation of Harford County has appointed Rota L. Knott executive director, bringing more than a decade of experience in nonprofit administration and fund development.

Knott comes to the Community Foundation of Harford County from the Somerset County Local Management Board on the Eastern Shore, where she served as executive director and grew the organization’s annual funding support for nonprofits and community partners that address the needs of children, youth and families.

In addition, Knott served as the executive director of Delmarva Education, a nine-county college access program supporting students in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

She holds a Master of Science in administration of human services from the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at Wilmington University and a Bachelor of Arts in media communications from Salisbury State University.