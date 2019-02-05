Quantcast

TRAYVON GRAYSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Firearm possession Appellant, Trayvon Grayson, was convicted by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of unlawful possession of a regulated firearm after having been convicted of a disqualifying crime, wearing carrying or transporting a handgun on his person, and illegal possession of ammunition. The ...

