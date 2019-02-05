Quantcast

UMMC, BFD team up to address health disparities in west Baltimore

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 5, 2019

University of Maryland Medical Center and the Baltimore Fire Department have launched a partnership aimed at improving health outcomes in west Baltimore. The partnership works to follow patients after they leave the hospital. It also treats some patients at the scene of a 911 call so they never have to go into the hospital at all. The ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo