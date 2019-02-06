Quantcast

Crisis escalates in Virginia; top 3 Democrats under fire

By: Associated Press Alan Suderman February 6, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — The political crisis in Virginia exploded Wednesday when the state's attorney general confessed to putting on blackface in the 1980s and a woman went public with detailed allegations of sexual assault against the lieutenant governor. With Gov. Ralph Northam's career already hanging by a thread over a racist photo in his 1984 medical ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo