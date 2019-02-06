Quantcast

Crow Vineyard & Winery to host benefit chili cookoff

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2019

Crow Vineyard & Winery will host its annual chili cookoff March 3 from noon to 4 p.m. with proceeds going to the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County. Sample chili prepared by chefs from Barbara’s on the Bay, Crow Vineyard & Winery, Happy Chicken Bakery, Kitty Knight, Luisa’s,  Molly’s  Restaurant, The Pearl on Main and  Smoke ...

